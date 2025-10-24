x
Home > Movie News

Lokah: Chapter 1 Digital Release Locked

Published on October 24, 2025 by sankar

Lokah: Chapter 1 Digital Release Locked

Lokah: Chapter 1 emerged as the biggest hit among the Malayalam films and the film surpassed seveal the final numbers of the biggest blockbusters. The film was made on a strict budget and the makers did not close the digital deal before the release considering the tiny quotes. After the film ended up as a massive hit, Jio Plus Hotstar has acquired the digital rights of all the languages. There is a big debate happening about the digital streaming date of Lokah: Chapter 1.

The film will stream on Jio Plus Hotstar from October 31st and the digital platform announced the details keeping an end to the long wait. The film will stream in seven languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali. Dulquer Salmaan produced the film on Wayfarer Films. Dominic Arun is the director and Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian and Chandu Salim Kumar played the lead roles. The film released in theatres on August 28th, 2025.

