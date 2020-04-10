Rajamouli to announce the updated RRR Release Date

Ever since the country is kept under lockdown, the most speculated news across the circles of Tollywood is about the release date of RRR. With the shoots stalled completely, there are talks that RRR release would be pushed to summer 2021. As of now, Rajamouli and his team are occupied with the post-production work. Several Tollywood filmmakers who aimed their films for summer 2021 are left worried. To keep an end to all the speculations and make things clear, SS Rajamouli will be out for a media interaction.

He will meet the press to convey the news and announce the updated release date of RRR once the lockdown gets lifted and things come to normal. He would analyze the situations, will go through the pending work and interact with his team before making the big announcement. As of now, two major schedules of RRR are left pending. The schedules should be replanned and the dates of all the actors should be obtained again. RRR team has no clarity about the release date because of the coronavirus hit.

Rajamouli will soon make things clear through an announcement.