Rajamouli’s International Collaborations on Cards

Baahubali franchise gained international recognition and the film also did well across some of the international circuits. SS Rajamouli’s recent offering RRR is lauded across the globe. The film is also available in various international languages on Netflix which made the film popular and reach wide sections. There are discussions about SS Rajamouli’s international collaborations from the past few months. The latest reports say that the top agency CAA has signed SS Rajamouli and more details about the deal are yet to be revealed. CAA is Creative Artists Agency that creates opportunities and several Hollywood directors are their clients.

SS Rajamouli now joined the list of legends. He will soon direct Superstar Mahesh Babu and the film is an action entertainer. There are reports that Rajamouli is in collaboration with top studios to take this film to the international corners. The film will also have a great boost through the budget and technical aspects. The project is expected to roll next year. Tollywood producer KL Narayana will produce this project and the details about the collaboration are expected to be out soon.