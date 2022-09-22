Krishna Vrinda Vihari Grand US Premieres Today

Handsome Hero Naga Shaurya’s Krishna Vrinda Vihari is releasing tomorrow across the globe. The US Premieres of the film are going to happen in a few hours. Krishna Vrinda Vihari is going to be a clean and complete family entertainment like no other film in recent times.

The trailer has impressed big time. The mother track involving Radhika Sarathkumar will stir the emotions. The new girl Shirley Setia has driven the youth audience crazy. The conflict between Shaurya, Shirley, and Radhika especially the second half is going to be a rollercoaster ride with entertainment and emotions.

Naga Shaurya reportedly gave his career best performance in the role of a Brahmin Youth. We have got some hilarious entertainers in the past when the lead heroes played Brahmin characters. It will be the same this time as well.

The dialogues and music are added advantage to the film. The comedy by Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Satya will leave the audience in splits, the makers confidently say.

Successful Overseas distribution house, Radhakrishna Entertainments, is distributing Krishna Vrinda Vihari in the United States. They are bringing the film to US audience in your nearby locations at reasonable pricing.

The distributors welcome the Telugu audience to watch the light-hearted film in theaters this weekend with their families to enjoy the film that has fun elements and family emotions in equal proportion.

