Krishna Vrinda Vihari Movie Review

Final Report:

‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ offers relatively fresh story,contemporary narration. It’s an average Clean family entertainer which also can be tried by youngsters. Director Aneesh Krishna did an adequate work except routine climax. Casting is good. Naga Shaurya is as usual Good on screen, new girl shirley fits the role.Actress Radhika, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Rahul Ramakrishna and Satya play support roles.

6AM Second half is an average watch. Movie ends on a Happy Note though a routine climax.

5:40 AM The conflict between the new age young couple are freshly narrated

5:15AM Orthodox family Vs Modern daughter-in-law scenes are adequately fun

5:00AM Second half starts with a hilarious scene. Krishna’s struggle to cover up his lover’s problem is narrated in funny manner

First Half Report :

Krishna Vrinda Vihari first half is simple, lightervein narration with no highs and no lows. Two songs are cool, Lead pair are pleasant to watch . A lot of dependence on Second half !

4:45AM Interval With a funny family sequence

4:40AM Story has a unique point.

4:30AM you are my dreamgirl song is good

4:10AM Krishna’s project manager is Vrinda ( Shirley ) . IT office scenes are going on

4:05 AM First song ‘ Emundhi ra ‘ is cool

4:00 AM Krishna joins as a technical trainer in a software company

3:40AM Show Time

Young and handsome hunk Naga Shaurya needs a solid hit to get back to the race. The actor is back to his favorite genre and did a romantic entertainer Krishna Vrinda Vihari. Aneesh Krishna is the director and Shirley Setia is the leading lady. The trailer looks fresh and Krishna Vrinda Vihari is carrying decent expectations. Radhika, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and Rahul Ramakrishna will be seen in another important role. Mahati Swara Sagar is the music director. Naga Shaurya’s home banner IRA Creations bankrolled Krishna Vrinda Vihari and the film is heading for a wide release. Here is the complete review of the film:

