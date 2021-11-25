Rajinikanth signs a New Film?

Superstar Rajinikanth’s recent offering Annaatthe is a disaster across the Telugu states but the film managed to rake decent numbers in Tamil Nadu. On the whole, the film left the makers and buyers in losses. As per the update, Rajinikanth is committed to Sun Pictures and signed his next for the production house. The veteran actor signed a film for Pandiraj and the film starts rolling next year. Pandiraj recently directed Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Suriya is the lead actor.

The film releases in February 2022. Rajinikanth gave his initial nod for Pandiraj’s script. Rajinikanth is also holding talks with Shiva for one more film which will be finalized soon. Rajinikanth decided to continue doing films and he announced that he would stay away from politics due to health-related constraints.