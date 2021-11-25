Will Jagan’s caste calculations boomerang in North Andhra?

Is YS Jagan’s excessive emphasis on social engineering proving to be a huge problem for the YSRCP? It appears so. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become so conscious of the caste equations in each constituency that he is showering sops, giving posts solely on the basis of caste calculations.

In many cases, sincere party workers are feeling ignored and sidelined. There are muffled voices that all this could boomerang at some stage. In Vizag district, Yadava, Velama, Gavara, Turpu Kapu and fisher-folk are politically dominant. The YSRCP has mainly focused on Velama and Yadava communities. It has given both the local bodies constituency MLC tickets to Yadavas and Velamas. Its candidates Vamsikrishna Srinivas and V Kalyani belong to Yadava and Velama communities respectively.

Even posts like Vizag mayor, DCMC chairperson and VMRDA chairperson posts have gone to the Yadavas, while DCCB post has gone to the Velamas. As a result of this policy, key leaders of the party, who belong to other communities, are getting disgruntled. For instance Madugula MLA B Mutyalanaidu, SC MLA Golla Baburao, Kapu leaders Gudivada Amarnath are also trying for ministerial positions.

There is a lot of speculation as to who would get the minister posts. These caste calculations are becoming a hot topic of discussion. The other castes are unhappy that the majority of posts are going into the kitty of one or two communities. If Jagan does not rectify this, it could prove costly for him, say analysts.