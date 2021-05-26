Rakul Preet suggests Yog Nidra to beat pandemic stress

By
Telugu360
-
0

Rakul Preet Singh on Wednesday shared a tip to overcome anxiety and stress in the time of Covid.

The actress shared a photograph on Instagram, where she can be seen resting on the ground in a gym with her eyes closed and hands stretched.

“No! I am not sleeping off. This is how I relax post workout, with a session of Yog Nidra, as suggested by my wellness expert @munmun.ganeriwal .If the pandemic anxiety is making you sleepless, stressed or if you are recovering post COVID, she suggests giving Yog nidra a shot. And I cannot agree more! #everydaypostworkout,” she wrote alongside the image.

On the work front, Rakul’s latest release is the digital film “Sardar Ka Grandson” co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. The Kaashvie Nair directorial also features Kumud Mishra and Soni Razdan.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here