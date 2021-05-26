TS cabinet to meet on May 30 to decide on lockdown extension!

The Telangana State Cabinet will meet on May 30 to discuss and take a decision on extension of lockdown in the state.

The cabinet meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan will review the implementation and impact of ongoing lockdown in the state and the need to extend the lockdown by few more days to check the spread of coronavirus.

KCR had imposed 20-hour lockdown in the state from May 12 from 10am to 6 am every day. Four-hour relaxation from 6am to 10am is being given every day.

Initially, the lockdown was imposed till May 22 but was subsequently extended to May 30.

Speculations are rife that KCR wants to extend lockdown further by a week or two weeks till June 7 or June 14 in the cabinet meeting to be held on May 30.