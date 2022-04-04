Ram Charan about working with Megastar in Acharya

Ram Charan is a delighted man and he is enjoying the super success of RRR. The film is the top grosser of the country and is having a dream run at the box-office. Ram Charan played a significant role in his father Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya. Megastar plays the role of a social reformer and Charan essays the role of a Naxalite in Acharya. Speaking about the experience of working with his dad, Ram Charan calls it a dream come true and it was the best learning experience as an actor.

“I joined the sets as a student and not as a co-star for Megastar. It was the best learning experience for me. I made many mistakes and took several takes for some of the shots. He never lost his cool and I am thankful for my dad for the finest experience through Acharya” told Ram Charan. Acharya directed by Koratala Siva is hitting the screens on April 29th across the world. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde played other lead roles in this social drama.