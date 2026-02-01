x
Ram Charan and Upasana Blessed with Twins

Published on February 1, 2026 by sankar

Ram Charan and Upasana Blessed with Twins

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their second child and the duo has been blessed with twins: a baby boy and a baby girl. This is a great moment to cheer up in the Mega family. Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his official social media page to announce the news. He also confirmed that the little ones are healthy and are doing well.

“With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins – a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes” posted Megastar.

Ram Charan along with the family members were spotted in Apollo Hospitals last night. Ram Charan and Upasana have a daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela and she is two years old.

