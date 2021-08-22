Ram Charan Shares Acharya Candid Video

Megapower Star Ram Charan shared a candid video from the sets of Acharya today while wishing Mega Star Chiranjeevi on his Birthday. Charan showers his love and affection tkwards his father in this video while simultaneously giving us a sneak peek in to the making of Acharya which is in it’s final leg of shoot.

Except for 2 songs and a minor portion of talkie, Acharya shoot is finished and the team of Koratala Siva is gearing up to ready the final copy of the film. Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment are jointly producing Acharya.

Release date of Acharya is yet to be confirmed and is subject to many external factors.