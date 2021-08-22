When will Vijay Devarakonda’s Liger hit the Screens?

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh and young sensation Vijay Devarakonda are teaming up for the first time for Liger, a pan-Indian attempt. The shoot of the film is yet to resume as the pending shoot has to be completed in foreign locales. Several foreign fighters too will have to participate in the upcoming schedules. As per the update, the shoot resumes in September and the makers are keen to release the film during the Diwali weekend.

Vijay Devarakonda plays a boxer in this action drama and he gained a ripped look for the role. Ananya Pandey is the heroine and most of the film’s shoot is wrapped up in Mumbai. Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar are the producers of Liger. An official announcement about the release date will be made very soon. Puri Jagannadh is currently planning the upcoming schedules of Liger.