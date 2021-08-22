Romantic Ravi Teja and Gorgeous Dimple From Khiladi

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja’s Khiladi first single release date announcement has been done today on the occasion of Director Ramesh Varma’s Birthday. The song, a romantic melody will be out on September 10th. The promo has been released and it is instantly impressive.

The promo has Dimple Hayathi coming into her balcony as she dries her hair. The beauty in a saree mesmerizes Ravi Teja. The water drop falling from her slender hip goes straight into the actor’s heart and also into the hearts of the audience.

Devi Sri Prasad’s tune and music set the mood of the song and fans can not wait for September 10th to arrive. Produced by A Studios and Havish Productions, Khiladi has completed its talkie part shooting. Only three songs are left to be shot.