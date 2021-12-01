Ram Charan to sport three looks in RRR

Ram Charan and NTR are joining hands for the biggest ever multi-starrer RRR that is carved by SS Rajamouli. During an exclusive interview for a English daily, Ram Charan revealed that he would be seen in three different looks in the film. “I have three different roles and three different looks in RRR as per the story. All the three roles are different in their characterizations” told Ram Charan. The actor plays a fictional role Alluri Seetharama Raju, a freedom fighter in RRR. Ram Charan calls working with SS Rajamouli is an absolute pleasure.

Ram Charan also completed the shoot of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and he will be seen in a role that lasts for 40 minutes. Speaking about working with his father Chiranjeevi, Charan calls him a complete actor and it was quite comfortable working with him. Ram Charan also called his next film directed by Shankar a film with a huge canvas and it is a political drama. The film completed two schedules and it is expected to hit the screens in 2023.