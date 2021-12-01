Akhanda Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Second highest for Balakrishna

Akhanda Worldwide Pre-Release Business

Akhanda is gearing up for a grand release worldwide on Dec 2nd ie, tomorrow. Theatrical rights of the film are valued for 56 Cr which is second highest for Balakrishna. The film is releasing in as many theatres as possible in many areas owing to the reasons like less ticket rates & lack of any other film to screen for the theatres. Advances for the film are good and likely to be the highest opener for the hero beating GPSK (9.76 Cr).

Below is the area wise rights

Area Pre-Release Business Nizam 12Cr Ceeded 12Cr Andhra 25 Cr ratio AP/TS 49 Cr ROI 4.50 Cr OS 2.50 Cr Worldwide 56 Cr