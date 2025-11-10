Ram Charan’s Chikiri Rare Global Milestone

Mega Power Star Ram Charan attained global fame with RRR and is now all set to enthrall in the rustic sports-action drama Peddi, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. The musical journey of the movie began with the release of the first single, Chikiri Chikiri, which has already become a worldwide sensation.

AR Rahman delivered a song that crosses borders, which is the reason for such phenomenal response. Guess what? The song has achieved a rare milestone. It’s currently trending at No. 1 in India and No. 2 on YouTube’s global charts. It’s also taking over every major social media platform, with music lovers and fans pouring in their love and appreciation.

The extraordinary global response to Chikiri Chikiri has further heightened expectations for the movie, which is slated for release on March 27, 2026.