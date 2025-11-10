x
Home > Politics

Massive Bureaucratic Reshuffle on the Cards in Andhra Pradesh

Published on November 10, 2025 by Sanyogita

Massive Bureaucratic Reshuffle on the Cards in Andhra Pradesh

chandrababu

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for a major bureaucratic overhaul. The state administration, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is preparing for a large-scale reshuffle of IAS officers across departments. After the formation of the coalition government, several transfers have already taken place, but the next phase is expected to be far more significant.

Focus on Efficiency and Alignment with CM’s Vision

Sources indicate that the Chief Minister wants officials who share his vision and can execute development programs effectively. Coordination between ministers and bureaucrats is being closely reviewed. The reshuffle is aimed at ensuring faster decision-making and improved implementation of key projects, especially in infrastructure and industrial development.

Chief Secretary Vijay Anand Set to Retire

Chief Secretary Vijay Anand is due to retire at the end of this month. Along with his role as CS, he also holds an additional charge as Special Chief Secretary for the Energy Department and serves as Chairman of APGENCO and TRANSCO. There is growing speculation about whether the government will extend his tenure by another six months or move forward with a new appointment.

If the extension is not granted, senior IAS officer Sai Prasad, who currently serves as the Special Chief Secretary for Water Resources, is said to be the frontrunner for the Chief Secretary position.

Even after his retirement, Vijay Anand is likely to remain active in the state’s administrative setup. Reports suggest that he may be appointed as Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission, a role that would utilize his extensive experience in the energy sector.

Key Transfers Expected Across Departments

The reshuffle will not be limited to the Chief Secretary’s post. Several senior IAS officers across crucial departments are expected to be reassigned. Sources from the Secretariat reveal that major changes are likely in the Chief Minister’s Office as well. Some senior officials may move to central services.

One such officer is Katamneni Bhaskar, who is reportedly set to take up a position under the central services while continuing to work within Andhra Pradesh. Speculation suggests he might be appointed as the Chairman of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority. If that happens, the IT and RTGS departments he currently heads will get new leadership.

Industry and Investment Focus

The Naidu government is placing strong emphasis on attracting investments and accelerating industrial growth. Senior and experienced officers are expected to be placed in strategic roles related to industrial development, infrastructure, and public services. The goal is to streamline governance and enhance the state’s appeal as a preferred destination for investors.

The government is expected to make a formal announcement regarding the new Chief Secretary and the reshuffle plan by the end of the month.

