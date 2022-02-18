Ram Charan’s lovable lines on mother’s special day

Ram Charan loves his mother Surekha Konidela so much and he has expressed this on many occasions earlier.

And now, on the birthday of Surekha Konidela, the lovable son has shared an exclusive picture featuring him and his father Megastar Chiranjeevi with Surekha.

Uploading the picture, which was shot on the sets of Acharya, the Mega Power Star tweeted: “No one knows me like you do!!

Happy birthday maa🎂❤️!!” The post is getting viral with many liking and retweeting it.

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is one of the much awaited films of this season. This is for the first time Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva have joined forces.