Will YSRCP become Congress with creation of new districts?

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s recent decision to create new districts in AP from Ugadi in April this year continues to generate protests across the state. Not just Opposition parties, even the own YSRCP leaders in few districts are opposing the new districts raising objections over selecting district headquarters for a few districts and also including few Assembly constituencies in new districts.

YSRCP leaders and cadre in a few districts are holding protest rallies demanding changes in district headquarters and also changes in the jurisdiction of the new districts.

They are openly issuing statements that YSRCP will pay a heavy price if Jagan government did not rectify follies in the creation of new districts.

Senior YSRCP leader and former minister Anam Ramanarayan Reddy went a step ahead and reminded CM Jagan of the plight of Congress in AP after bifurcation of AP in 2014.

Ramanarayan Reddy said Congress vanished from AP due to faulty bifurcation of state done by Congress government at the Centre in 2014. He also reminded how Telangana and AP are fighting for water at Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar after bifurcation.

Similarly, he said water wars will erupt in Nellore district for Somasila project water due to inclusion of Kandukuru in Nellore district.

He cautioned Jagan to take adequate steps to ensure that YSRCP do not face Congress situation with the creation of new districts.