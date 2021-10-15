Ram Charan’s new film announced: Details inside

In a Dussehra delight to the fans of ‘Mega Power Star’, Ram Charan’s next film was announced today.

The yet-to-be titled movie will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame. It will be produced on a grand budget by UV Creations and NVR Cinema.

It is learnt that Gowtam Tinnanuri has come up with a racy subject and the film will feature Ram Charan in a never before character.

Shooting will start once Ram Charan is done with his existing project with director Shankar. More details about the film are to be announced soon.

