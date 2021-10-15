Will the BJP get its security deposit back in Badvel?

What is the biggest task before the BJP in the Badvel bypoll? Well! Everyone knows that the Bjp cannot win the Badvel bypoll The biggest challenge before it is to get back its security deposit. If sources are to be believed, the BJP is planning its strategies to ensure that it would not forfeit its security deposit.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP candidate in Badvel got just 735 votes. The BJP candidate polled less number of votes than the BSP, an independent and NOTA. This time around, the BJP wants to ensure that its candidate secures his deposit. According to sources, the party leaders are putting their heads together to put up a decent performance.

The total number of voters in Badvel is 2.14 lakh. In the 2019 elections, the number of votes polled is around 1.5 lakh. To get back the security deposit, a candidate has to poll one sixth of the votes cast. This means that the BJP candidate has to poll at least 25000 votes. This is a tall order for the BJP in Badvel, where it does not have a decent organisational wherewithal.

In 2019 , the Jana Sena fought the election in association with the BSP and Badvel was given to the BSP, which got 1321 votes. Though Balija community, which identifies itself with Pawan Kalyan, is present in considerable numbers, there are fewer chances of them rallying behind the BJP this time. Sources say that the BJP is trying to entice the TDP voters as the TDP has not put up a candidate. Former minister Adinarayana and MP CM Ramesh are said to be in talks with the TDP to shift its votes to the BJP. But, will that happen? Let’s wait and watch!!