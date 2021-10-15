Sai Tej discharged from hospital

Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej got injured on September 10th after he lost control over his bike. He suffered minor injuries along with a collar bone fracture and was admitted to Apollo Hospitals. The actor recovered completely and got discharged today. He is back home and will take a rest for few weeks till he recovers completely. Sai Tej will take a break for 3-4 months before he resumes the shoot of his next film. His recent offering Republic released on October 1st and received critical acclaim from the audience.

Sai Tej is currently working for a mystical thriller in the direction of Karthik Dandu. BVSN Prasad and Sukumar are producing this interesting project. The shoot of the film is currently kept on hold. Sai Tej has a couple of other films which will be announced soon.