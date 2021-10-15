Talented writer and director Maruthi completed a small film during the coronavirus pandemic. The film is titled Manchi Rojulochaie and Santosh Shoban, Mehreen played the lead roles in this comic entertainer. The trailer promises unlimited fun throughout. Santosh Shoban and Mehreen make a decent pair on screen. The film is laced around their love story and a lot of fun is generated around the word Colleague. Ajay Ghosh, Vennela Kishore, Sapthagiri, Viva Harsha, Srinivas Reddy, Sudharshan will be seen in other important roles.

Manchi Rojulochaie trailer is quite impressive and it keeps good expectations on the film. Manchi Rojulochaie is made on a strict budget of Rs 4 crores and the shoot is completed in 34 days. The film is hitting the screens on November 4th across the globe. V Celluloid and SKN are the producers. Anup Rubens composed the music.