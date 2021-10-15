Revanth meets DS: Will BJP MP’s father rejoin Congress Party?

Is veteran politician D Srinivas planning to join the Congress Party? Likely, say political watchers. The Thursday meeting between PCC chief Revanth Reddy and D Srinivas has fuelled rumours of D Srinivas’s probable Ghar Vapsi. In fact, Revanth personally invited DS to come back to the Congress Party

DS is currently a Rajya Sabha member from the TRS. However, his relations with the TRS are strained. The TRS has not been inviting him to the party meets and he too is keeping a distance from the party. His son Sanjay is already in the Congress Party. DS was a two-time PCC chief of the undivided AP and was a minister during YSR’s tenure. He joined the TRS in 2014 and has been a Rajya Sabha MP. He has been estranged from the Congress for the past several years.

If he joins the Congress, it would be a huge political statement. DS’s son D Aravind is a BJP MP from Nizamabad. He defeated KCR’s daughter Kalwakuntla Kavitha in 2019 general elections. This could affect Aravind’s prospects in 2024 elections.

According to Congress sources, DS responded positively to Revanth Reddy’s request. This attempt is being seen as part of Revanth Reddy’s efforts to bring all ex-Congressmen back into the party. He has met several such leaders who had recently left the party. If all goes well, DS could resign from the Rajya Sabha and the TRS during the Sankranthi season and then join the Congress.