Ram Gopal Varma to float his own digital platform

When the Tollywood filmmakers are busy holding talks with the government of Telangana to grant permissions for film shoots in this coronavirus crisis, Ram Gopal Varma completed the shoot of his next film titled ‘Coronavirus’ which he names as the first film that is made on the deadly disease in the world. RGV says that he strictly followed all the guidelines of social distancing and completed the film in a quick time. RGV who knows the trend and has sound knowledge in the technical aspects said that he is all set to float his own digital platform.

Varma says that the audience are well matured and the digital platforms are the top priority for them. He says that he is soon floating his digital space known as ‘RGV World’. He is currently producing and directing a lot of content for the platform. Some of them will be available on a free basis and some of the shows, movies would be premium and can be watched after making the payment for the particular show. He is in plans to make an official announcement about ‘RGV World’ soon. RGV also completed the shoot of Climax that features adult actress Mia Malkova in the lead role.