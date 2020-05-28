All shops can reopen in Hyderabad from May 28

The Telangana government has allowed all shops in Hyderabad to reopen from Thursday. However, the ban on re-opening of malls will continue.

Following the relaxation in lockdown norms on May 19, shops in Hyderabad were allowed to re-open on an odd-even basis.

The decision to allow reopening of all shops was taken on Wednesday at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Under the existing plan, two shops adjacent to each are not being allowed to open on the same day. The officials pointed out that this is leading to more customers gathering at one shop. They said if both the shops are allowed to remain open, the customers will split, thus avoiding overcrowding at one shop.

The government, however, asked the shop owners and people to strictly follow lockdown guidelines to check the spread of Covid-19

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister asked the officials concerned to celebrate the state formation day (June 2) on a low key due to the lockdown. He said except paying tribute to the martyrs and national flag hosting, no meeting or programmes should be held.

The Chief Minister will pay tribute to Martyrs Pylon and later hoist the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan, his official residence.

Ministers, officials and MLAS will hoist the national flag in their respective offices only.

At all district centres, ministers and other public representatives will pay tributes to martyrs and later hoist the flag. At district head quarters, a small ‘At Home’ will be organised with the officials