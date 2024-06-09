Ramoji Rao laid to Rest

Legendary media baron and film producer Ramoji Rao breathed his last yesterday morning during the early hours and the 87-year-old has been suffering with age-related ailments for a long time. He was suffering with breathing issues and high blood pressure and he was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad. The entire Telugu states offered their condolences for Ramoji Rao and several celebrities rushed to Ramoji Film City to pay their last respects. N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan flew from Delhi during their busy schedules and they paid their last respects to the legendary man.

His last rites are held today in Ramoji Film City near to the residence of Ramoji Rao. He even built a memorial for himself sometime ago and he was laid to rest in the premises. Chandrababu along with several celebrities participated in the last journey today and his last rites are held with state honours as per the order from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Telugu cinema is in deep shock with the demise of Ramoji Rao and several top celebrities and technicians lauded the support and contribution of Ramoji Rao to Telugu cinema. He will be missed.