Rampant phone tapping allegations in Huzurabad

A phone call is what is keeping the TRS leaders in Huzurabad terrified. The TRS leaders at the ground level in Huzurabad, which will soon witness a bye-election, are sweating when they receive a phone call. They are not interested in making phone calls either. Except personal calls, all official or organizational calls are making them shiver in fear.

The reason? Hackers!! They are worried that their phones are being tapped and the conversations are being recorded. In Huzurabad, several TRS leaders still maintain contact with Eatala Rajender and are in the habit of informing inside information about the party strategies. The TRS ministers are talking to them the very next day and are asking pointed questions about what they told Eatala. In some cases, their conversations were being played out. The TRS leaders were said to be shocked beyond belief at hearing their own conversations being played out.

Sources say that the politicians in Huzurabad, especially those in the TRS, are preferring not to take any calls. They are preferring one-to-one meetings or are talking through intermediaries who are not suspect. The TRS reportedly is tracking the phone conversations of at least 1000 TRS leaders at the ground level in Huzurabad. Some leaders are speaking via whatsapp groups which are difficult to track .

It is not clear as to how the BJP and Congress leaders are coping with the situation. Sources reveal that some BJP leaders too are being tracked. Hence the BJP is said to have developed a system of couriers to pass on information among the party workers so that the telephone conversations are not tapped.