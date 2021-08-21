Harish Rao gets Etela Rajender’s post!

Finance minister T Harish Rao’s prominence has increased in TRS party and government ever since Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao sacked former health minister Etela Rajender from the party in May.

Harish Rao who was sidelined in the party after KCR’s son KTR became party’s working president in December 2018, suddenly came back to focus due to unexpected political developments in TRS leading to ouster of Etela Rajender from the party and bringing bypoll in Huzurabad.

Harish was given the task of winning Huzurabad Assembly bypoll. He has been aggressively campaigning in Huzurabad against Etela for the past few days.

On Saturday (today), KCR rewarded Harish Rao with one more post.

He was made president of All India Industrial Exhibition Society, the post that was held by Etela for the past seven years till he was ousted from the party.

The society holding the most popular Exhibition in Hyderabad also called as Numaish in Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, every year, for the past 80 years.

The society also runs several educational institutions.

The society elected Harish Rao as the president following the instructions of CM KCR.