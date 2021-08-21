Chiru153 is Godfather

Megastar Chiranjeevi fans are in for a treat on the eve of his birthday, the title of his next film have been unveiled.

To be directed by Mohan Raja, the film has been named as Godfather. The poster shows a silhouette of Chiranjeevi wearing a hat and wielding a gun.

To be bankrolled by Konidela Production Company, N V Prasad and R B Choudary’s Super Good Films, the political thriller will be presented by Surekha Konidela.

Thaman S will compose the music , while camera will be handled by Nirav Shah. Suresh Selvarajan, Vakada Apparao and Yugandhar T form part of of the technical team of the movie.