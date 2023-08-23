Ram’s shocking Remuneration for Double Ismart

Energetic Actor Ram is currently focused on Double Ismart that is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The shoot of the film is happening in Bangkok and it is said to be an out-and-out actioner. Ram is said to have quoted Rs 30 crores as his pay for the film and the makers agreed to pay the huge sum as remuneration. Double Ismart is a pan-Indian film that is planned on a huge budget. Puri has taken enough time and worked on the script after the debacle of Liger.

Puri Connects is producing Double Ismart and the heroine, music director are yet to be announced. The film is announced for March release next year. Ram is done with the shoot of Skanda and the film hits the screens on September 15th.