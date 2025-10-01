Ranbir Kapoor Replaces Ranveer Singh

Legendary filmmaker of Hindi cinema Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been working on his dream project titled Baiju Bawra and the work has been going on since two decades. The film is finally happening and it will feature Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. A crucial meeting between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali took place recently. The film was planned with Ranveer Singh in the lead role but the director has decided to go ahead with Ranbir Kapoor.

He has presented the gift of Baiju Bawra to Ranbir Kapoor on his 43rd birthday recently. The pre-production work of Baiju Bawra has commenced recently. Reports say that the film is the remake of 1955 film Baiju Bawra. It is heard that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh have been in discussion on the project for years. The reasons for Ranbir Kapoor replacing Ranveer Singh are unknown. Baiju Bawra is a musical film that revolves around two singers. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently directing Love and War featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.