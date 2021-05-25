Rao Ramesh gets one more challenging role

Rao Ramesh is one of the finest actors in Telugu cinema. He has done his roles with utmost perfection and won accolades for his outstanding work. Rao Ramesh is all set to step into the shoes of Gooni Babji which is one more interesting and challenging attempt. Rao Ramesh has a full-length role in Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram. Impressed with the narration, the veteran actor signed the film immediately.

Marking the actor’s birthday, the makers unveiled the first look of Rao Ramesh as Gooni Babji. He completed shooting for the major portions of the film. Maha Samudram is announced for release this year and the film features Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. This incredible love story is carrying good expectations and is produced by Anil Sunkara.