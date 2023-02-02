Rashmika about crisp role in Varisu

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna romanced Vijay in his recent offering Varisu. The film went on to be a hit in Tamil Nadu. Rashmika was criticized for picking up such a role that did not have any prominence. Critics slammed Rashmika for taking up such a role at this point of time in her career. The top actress responded saying that she was well aware about her role and it was a conscious decision of signing Varisu as she was keen to work with Vijay.

Rashmika said that director Vamshi Paidipally narrated her the script and she knew that her role was restricted to few scenes and two songs. Rashmika also said that she revealed the same to Vijay during the shoot of Varisu. The film did not help the actress because of her restricted role. Varisu that released as Vaarasudu in Telugu states and it ended up as a below-average grosser. The family entertainer was directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.