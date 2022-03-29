Rashmika locked for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Rashmika Mandanna turned out to be a nationwide sensation and is busy with films in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. The actress gained national recognition with Pushpa: The Rise and she is preparing herself for the film’s sequel. The latest update says that Rashmika has been locked to romance Bollywood Superstar Ranbir Kapoor in his next film Animal. Arjun Reddy sensation Sandeep Vanga will direct this interesting film.

Sandeep met and impressed Rashmika with the script recently and the actress signed the dotted line. An official announcement will be made soon. T Series, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1Studios are the producers. The makers announced that Parineeti Chopra will play the leading lady and it is unsure if Rashmika replaced Parineeti or if she is roped in for the other important role. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol will be seen in other prominent roles in Animal. The film is announced for August 11th 2023 release.