Rashmika Mandanna turns Antagonist for Allu Arjun?

Bollywood media has broke out the news that Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play an important role in Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie that started rolling recently. Atlee is the director and the film is a visual extravenga that is planned on a record budget. The latest update says that Rashmika Mandanna is assigned the role of the lead antagonist in this untitled film. Rashmika loved her role and she signed the project recently. The makers will make an official announcement very soon.

The film has Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur playing the roles of the heroines in this film. The team also completed two schedules in Mumbai. Allu Arjun and Atlee have decided to complete the shooting portions by the mid of 2026. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh is scoring the music. Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film is one among the most awaited films of the country and the film releases in 2027.