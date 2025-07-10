Kiran Abbavaram’s Thimmarajupalli TV first Look impresses

Thimmarajupalli TV marks a significant milestone for actor Kiran Abbavaram, known for openly discussing his struggles in the industry. Kiran has consistently shown support for emerging talent from non-film backgrounds.

Staying true to his vision, he is now producing this rooted drama under his own banner, KA Productions, in collaboration with Sumaira Studios. The film is co produced by Tejeswar Reddy. The film introduces Sai Tej and Veda Sree in lead roles.

Thimmarajupalli TV is directed by Muniraju, who was formerly an online editor. Kiran recently unveiled the film’s title and first look poster, which features vibrant characters from the village of Kuppam, an old Rs. 20 note, and a striking cutout of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bobbili Simham.

The poster hints at a compelling narrative inspired by real-life events and promises an emotional, grounded story. Currently in pre-production, the film is set to go on floors later this year. The cast also includes Veda Sree, Lathish Keelapatu, Rajasree Madaka, KL Madhan, Anshuman, Raghu Ramavasi, and Balaraju Pulusu in important roles, adding depth to this village-centric tale.