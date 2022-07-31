Ravi Teja in a Mad Rush

Ravi Teja has delivered a series of blockbusters in his career and he is one of the most bankable actors. The actor hiked his fee abnormally and he delivered so many flops in the recent years. Considering his career for the last five years, eight films of Ravi Teja released and two films ended up as hits. Raja The Great and Krack are the only impressive films and all the others ended up as flops. It is clear that Ravi Teja is not worried about the film’s result and he is in a mad rush.

The actor is much more interested in his paycheque than on the script. Ramarao On Duty is the best example. After the makers offered a single payment of Rs 18 crores, the actor signed the film and completed it in a quick time. The result of the film is already known. Ravi Teja is now busy with Dhamaka, Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao. All these shoots will be completed in the next two months. The actor is now getting ready for a set of new announcements. He signed a film in the direction of Sriwass and People Media Factory and the film will be announced soon.

He signed one more film for SLV Cinemas and the announcement is loading. He also locked a debutant for a film and all these three films will start soon. Ravi Teja for now is focused on his remuneration and he is in a mad rush. His fans are extremely worried about the content the actor has been delivering. Hope he wakes up soon.