Hunt for gold idols begin; Actor Siddhartha gives out first clue in the ‘Karthikeya 2 Mystical Quest’

The unit of Telugu film ‘Karthikeya 2’, featuring actor Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead, on Sunday released the first clue to its treasure hunt contest — ‘Karthikeya 2 Mystical Quest’– it had announced to promote its film.

Taking to Instagram, Actor Nikhil Siddhartha posted a video clip in which he gave out the first clue for those in Hyderabad.

The actor said: “As you all know, our film ‘Karthikeya 2’ releases on August 12. As in the first part, we go searching for answers to big mysteries and queries using clues in this part too. We thought we’d give you a taste of that.”

“We have come up with a treasure hunt contest called ‘Karthikeya 2 Quest’. For this contest, we have got four beautiful Sri Krishna idols made of pure gold, and kept them in four different cities — Vijayawada, Vizag, Tirupati and Hyderabad. We will test your intelligence. If you are able to solve this test and manage to crack the clues, the gold, worth lakhs, is yours.”

Asking participants to tag him and the production house among others, he said, “Hyderabad! Here’s the first clue to win Sri Krishna Gold Idol in the ‘Karthikeya Quest’: Vishwam Oka Poosala Dandaa Nidhi nee Bhagyam lo undi ante Bhagyanagarapu Nadiboddu lo unna Janala Poosala Dandani cheruko. Get searching,” he said and added, “You will find the second clue there which will lead to the gold.”

On Saturday, the actor said: “You can win six lakhs worth of gold Lord Krishna Idols. #Karthikeya2 the epic mystical adventure comes with a Mystical Quest in four cities, four mysteries, and four idols.Participate in the ‘Karthikeya 2 Quest’ and win gold idols worth six Lakhs. Stay tuned to @actor_Nikhil, @anupamaparameswaran96, @peoplemediafactory, @aaartsofficial for the first clue tomorrow at 11AM. Gear up for the ‘Karthikeya 2 Mystical Quest’ for a treasure like never before!”

The film, which has been directed by Chandoo Mondeti, features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead and was originally scheduled to be released on July 22. However, the release of the film was postponed and the crew has said that it will now release on August 12.