Exclusive: The Financials of Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule will be the next big-buget film coming from Telugu cinema and it would be a pan-Indian project. After Pushpa: The Rise did well in Hindi apart from Telugu, the budgets are revised and the remunerations are hiked. The shoot of Pushpa: The Rule will commence in the mid of August and the film will release post-summer in 2023. Sukumar and Allu Arjun hiked their fee. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Allu Arjun will be taking Rs 125 crores as his remuneration. Sukumar will be taking Rs 75 crores as remuneration. The duo will be taking Rs 200 crores home and this is a rude shock for the production house Mythri Movie Makers. They are left with no other option but to go ahead with the deal.

The making of the film including the interests and the promotional costs are expected to cost Rs 150 crores. The total budget of Pushpa: The Rule is expected to be Rs 350 crores. Sukumar promised to complete the shoot in quick schedules. Mythri Movie Makers are asked not to close any non-theatrical deals. Allu Aravind will close all the deals of Pushpa: The Rule before the release. The biggest shock here is Allu Arjun and Sukumar will share 40 percent each from the film’s profits. It means that Mythri Movie Makers will have to just take 20 percent from the profits. From the amount they are investing, the profits would be tiny if the film fares well. If the film bombs, the entire stress would fall on the production house.

The financials of Pushpa: The Rule are a huge shock for Tollywood when the film industry and the producers are in a struggling phase.