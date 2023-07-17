Ravi Teja in talks for a Remake

Mass Raja Ravi Teja turned a signing spree and is occupied with enough work. Apart from shooting for Tiger Nageswara Rao and Eagle, Ravi Teja has given his formal nod for a bunch of projects. Remuneration also happens to be his priority before he finalizes projects. The latest update says that he has given his nod for the remake of the Bollywood film Raid. Harish Shankar will direct this film.

With Pawan Kalyan turning busy in politics, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is kept on hold. Harish Shankar worked on the script of Raid remake long ago. He now narrated it to Ravi Teja and got his nod. Several producers are considered, and People Media Factory came on board to produce this remake. Both Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar would be charging big for the remake. The schedules and dates would be worked after the pre-production work gets wrapped up.