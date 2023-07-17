Lokesh suspects scam behind every scheme of Jagan

There is scam behind every scheme being implemented in the State Government by Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, remarked the TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Sunday.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Valetivaripalem of Kamdukur Assembly segment in Prakasam district during his ongoing Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh said that he had some suspicion when the name of the scheme ‘Suraksha’ was mentioned. ”Finally, former minister, Perni Naani, finally clarified that it is not Suraksha but a Saturn haunting the State,” Lokesh said.

Stating that Perni Naani, during a media conference, has agreed that the volunteers are taking the personal details of every person, Lokesh said that the volunteers are making inquires whether the people are reading a particular daily, which publishes stories favourable to YSRCP, where the whole idea behind it got exposed. Cautioning the people that their personal data is being stolen, Lokesh told them to be cautious about their assets.

Observing that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has deceived almost all sections of people by not fulfilling the promises made to them, the TDP national general secretary said that Jagan is the first Chief Minister who has withdrawn over 100 welfare schemes. Farmers too are no exception as they are being cheated with spurious seeds and fertilisers and the State recorded highest number of farmers suicides, he noted.

Instead of coming to the rescue of the farmers, Jagan is planning to fix meters to water pumping motors, Lokesh maintained. After noticing all such problems being faced by the farmers, the TDP has decided to extend Rs 20,000 annually to every farmer under Annadata Sukhibhava scheme immediately after coming back to power, Lokesh said. Dalits too have no security in the YSRCP rule and the coming TDP government will take all possible measures for their safety and security of the community, he noted.

Lokesh assured the TDP leaders and activists that the party will solidify stand by them. Those who filed false cases and harassed the TDP activists will be taken to task once the party is back in power, he added.