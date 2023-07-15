TDP govt will be complete all pendi projects, says Lokesh

As the senior TDP leaders of combined Nellore district go emotional since the Yuva Galam entered Prakasam district on Saturday, party general secretary, Nara Lokesh, told them that immediately after the TDP forms the coming government all the pending projects will be completed and he will thus repay their debt of gratitude.

Lokesh resumed his pada yatra on Saturday after a two-day gap and entered Prakasam district after completing his Yuva Galam by evening in Nellore. As the TDP senior leaders like Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Anam Ramnarayan Reddy, Vemreddy Pattabhiram Reddy, Anam Venkatramana Reddy, and others went emotional while giving a farewell, Lokesh, profusely thanked them and the people of Nellore for honouring him as their family member. “I will repay the debt of my gratitude by completing all the pending projects in the district soon after the TDP is back in power,” Lokesh told them.

As the Yuva Galam entered the Kandukur Assembly segment in Prakasam district, the local leaders, D Janardhan, Gottipati Ravi, Pothula Rama Rao and others gave a grand welcome to Lokesh at the Rallapadu Project area. Party activists and the general public turned out in large numbers to welcome Loeksh to their district.

Earlier when Lokesh resumed his 155th day pada yatra at Kondapuram campsite, the members of Muslim community from Renamala village, the villagers of Marrigunta and Nekunampeta met Lokesh and submitted memorandums in which they raised various kinds of problems. Responding to them, Loeksh said all their issues will be resolved on a war-footing basis once the TDP is into power again.

Roads, drainage and drinking water problems will be addressed within days of assuming power, Lokesh said. All the welfare schemes that are discontinued now will be reintroduced while the Musims will be given top priority, Lokesh stated.