Mahesh Babu off to one more Vacation

Superstar Mahesh Babu is fond of holidaying abroad during his breaks. He spends time with his family when he is away from work across several beautiful international locales. The top actor is currently shooting for Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram. The schedule is planned to be wrapped up on 19th as Mahesh Babu will fly abroad for a short trip. He will be flying to London along with his son Gautam. His son is pursuing his studies in London.

The top actor is expected to return back to Hyderabad in a week and he would resume the shoot of Guntur Kaaram. Trivikram will complete some of the portions without Mahesh Babu during this while. Guntur Kaaram is announced for January 2024 release. Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the leading ladies. Haarika and Hassine Creations is bankrolling this expensive project.