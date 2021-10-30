Ravi Teja’s 70th film locked

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is all delighted with the success of Krack. The veteran actor signed back-to-back films and he is done with the shoot of Ramesh Varma’s Khiladi. He is shooting for Ramarao On Duty and Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s entertainer simultaneously. Both these films will hit the screens next year. The big announcement about the 70th film of Ravi Teja will be made tomorrow. Ravi Teja will team up with Sudheer Varma for an action thriller.

Abhishek Agarwal Arts and RT Team Works will produce this project. The regular shoot commences once Ravi Teja will complete his current projects. Sudheer Varma completed the shoot of a Korean remake with Regina and Nivetha Thomas recently. The film releases soon. Sudheer Varma is finalizing the actors and technicians for Ravi Teja’s film.