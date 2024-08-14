x
After50 years of age Health Issues
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
KCR Movie Pre release Event
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan USA Premieres Today

Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan USA Premieres Today

Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan USA Premieres

Mr Bachchan marks the third reunion of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and blockbuster director Harish Shankar. TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory is producing the movie co-starring Bhagyashri Borse and Jagapathi Babu. This highly-anticipated mass and action entertainer will be arriving in theatres worldwide tomorrow with premiere shows today in the USA and few other areas.

People Cinemas and Saregama Cinemas together are bringing the movie for the overseas audience, ensuring that fans of Ravi Teja and good cinema can experience the film on the big screen in its full glory.

The buzz is quite high for the movie, given songs, teaser, and trailer received thumping response. The trailer in particular promised that Mr Bachchan is a Paisa Vasool entrainer with elements to cherish for the youth, masses, as well as for the families.

With its stunning visuals, captivating storyline, and Ravi Teja’s signature style, Mr Bachchan is poised to become a landmark film.

Catch the movie in theaters near you from today and experience the magic for yourself!

CLICK HERE!! for the USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

