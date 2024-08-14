x
Switch to: తెలుగు
After50 years of age Health Issues
After50 years of age Health Issues
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
KCR Movie Pre release Event
KCR Movie Pre release Event
HealthyScalp tips
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
Squad Girls Party Gang
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Double iSmart USA Premieres Today

Published on August 14, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Vows to Stop KCR’s Political Comeback
image
Andhra Pradesh Approves ₹85,000 Crore Investments: 10 Major Industries
image
Vishwak Sen Interview For Mechanic Rocky
image
Dil Raju’s Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025
image
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot

Double iSmart USA Premieres Today

Double iSmart USA Premieres

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived! The highly-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster hit iSmart Shankar is lighting up screens across the USA today, and the excitement for #DoubleiSmart is through the roof!

With Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles and the legendary Sanjay Dutt as the menacing antagonist, this film is set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The trailer alone has taken the internet by storm, racking up a jaw-dropping 18 million views in just seven days! And let’s not forget the music—Mani Sharma has outdone himself, with the soundtrack already dominating the charts. His musical brilliance paired with Ram’s electrifying energy is going to be an absolute feast for the senses on the big screen.

The film’s content and KDMs have been delivered, and premieres are rolling out as scheduled. Tickets are selling out fast, with new showtimes being added due to overwhelming demand.

Don’t miss out—keep an eye on your local theater’s website for the latest updates. And here’s the best part: we’ve got you covered with AMC and Regal passes, so if you’re an AMC A-list or Regal Unlimited subscriber, you can catch this film for free!

Get ready for a wild ride with Double iSmart!

CLICK HERE!! to Book your tickets Now.

CLICK HERE!! for the USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

Next Mr Bachchan Movie Review Previous Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan USA Premieres Today
else

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju’s Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025
image
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
image
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama

Latest

image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Vows to Stop KCR’s Political Comeback
image
Andhra Pradesh Approves ₹85,000 Crore Investments: 10 Major Industries
image
Vishwak Sen Interview For Mechanic Rocky
image
Dil Raju’s Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025
image
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot

Most Read

image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Vows to Stop KCR’s Political Comeback
image
Andhra Pradesh Approves ₹85,000 Crore Investments: 10 Major Industries
image
Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management

Related Articles

After50 years of age Health Issues Sobhita With A luxury bag collection Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea Intermediate Fasting benefits Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot Sanya malhotra’s Photodump Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig Mouni Roy Photo Dump KCR Movie Pre release Event HealthyScalp tips Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot Squad Girls Party Gang