Ravindra implicated in Bandar revenge murders between two families: Naidu

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched a scathing attack on the YCP Government and the AP Police for ‘implicating and arresting’ TDP former Minister Kollu Ravindra in a murder case in Machilipatnam. Only for questioning the Government’s misdeeds and corruption, Ravindra was being targetted by YCP leaders. The fact is that he had a very clean public record all through his political career.

Taking part in a teleconference with TDP senior leaders, the AP Opposition Leader asserted that the murder of YCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao was the result of old rivalry and struggle for supremacy between two families in Machilipatnam. In 2013, one Chinta Surendra was murdered and the present Bhaskar Rao murder was a revenge killing as part of this. The two families of Surendra and Bhaskar Rao were involved in these murders but the YCP used this as a pretext to take its political revenge against Kollu Ravindra.

The TDP chief slammed the ruling party for bringing in a new vicious culture of implicating political rivals and opponents in criminal cases without even a preliminary enquiry or investigation. It was heinous and condemnable that a former Minister was dragged into the revenge murders between two families. The murdered Moka Bhaskar Rao was himself an accused number 5 in Chinta Surendra murder. But, after YCP Government came to power, Bhaskar Rao’s name was removed from the chargesheet. There was also a rowdysheet against Bhaskar Rao and it was withdrawn after YCP came to power.

Mr. Naidu said the YCP political harassment has put the Chinta Surendra family to lots of troubles in the past 13 months. This led to old enmity taking an ugly turn once again. During the previous TDP regimes, there were no such rivalries or murders in these families. Everybody in Bandar knows about these families’ long-standing enmity. But, an innocent and peace-loving person like Kollu Ravindra was now implicated which was totally unjust.

Referring to a report in Sakshi, Mr. Naidu said that the actual accused persons were caught in Gudur on June 30 itself. Prior to that, some media channels claimed that they surrendered to the police. The murder of Moka Bhaskar Rao took place on June 29. Instead of implicating TDP leaders in such murder cases, the YCP Government should use its resources to catch the persons responsible for the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy in Pulivendula. Over 13 months have passed since this murder but the AP Police could not show any progress in this case.

Mr. Naidu asked how the accused persons spoke to Kollu Ravindra after they have surrendered to the police. The phone calls drama was being used to implicate Ravindra obviously. The police should clarify when the accused persons surrendered and whether some others used their phones to make calls to the TDP leader. The YCP was doing all this only to cover up its failures. Two BC former Ministers were already sent to jail. Atchannaidu was implicated in ACB case. SC, ST atrocities case was filed against Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. Nirbhaya case was filed against Ayyanna Patrudu. An attack was made on Beeda Ravichandra Yadav on the floor of Legislative Council itself.

Mr. Naidu said Jagan Reddy’s first year rule focused on attacking Dalits while the ongoing second year was devoted to harassing BCs. Dalit Doctors Sudhakar and Anitha Rani were humiliated. Dr. Sudhakar was beaten up with lathis in the middle of the road. Dr Anitha Rani’s photos were taken when she went to bathroom. False case was filed against former MP Harsha Kumar and he was sent to jail for 48 days. Lands were being forcibly snatched from BC, SC, ST and Minorities all over. Eleven TDP activists were murdered and seven others were forced to commit suicides. Praja Vedika and NTR statues were demolished.