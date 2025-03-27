x
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Raw and Rustic look of Ram Charan as Peddi

Published on March 27, 2025 by nymisha

Raw and Rustic look of Ram Charan as Peddi

Mega Powestar Ram Charan is essaying the role of an athlete in his upcoming film, a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film is titled Peddi and the makers unveiled the first look of Ram Charan from the film on his birthday. Charan looks raw, rustic and powerul in a newly designed look. Ram Charan sports a never seen look and he looks promising as Peddi in the film. Four major schedules of the film are wrapped up and there is a debate about the film’s release date.

The makers are working on the glimpse and it is expected to be out for Ugadi. Jahnvi Kapoor is the leading lady and Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar will be seen in other important roles. Shiva Rajkumar plays the role of Charan’s coach in this sports drama. Made on a huge budget, this pan-Indian film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are presenting the film. Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman scores the music for Peddi.


