Raw and Rustic look of Ram Charan as Peddi

Mega Powestar Ram Charan is essaying the role of an athlete in his upcoming film, a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film is titled Peddi and the makers unveiled the first look of Ram Charan from the film on his birthday. Charan looks raw, rustic and powerul in a newly designed look. Ram Charan sports a never seen look and he looks promising as Peddi in the film. Four major schedules of the film are wrapped up and there is a debate about the film’s release date.

The makers are working on the glimpse and it is expected to be out for Ugadi. Jahnvi Kapoor is the leading lady and Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar will be seen in other important roles. Shiva Rajkumar plays the role of Charan’s coach in this sports drama. Made on a huge budget, this pan-Indian film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are presenting the film. Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman scores the music for Peddi.



